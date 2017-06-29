More Politics News

June 29, 2017 11:52 AM

Trump tweets praise of sugar pact with Mexico as sweet deal

By PAUL WISEMAN and JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writers
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is praising a pending sugar deal with Mexico that clears the way for broader talks on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump tweets that the pact was "a very good one for both Mexico and the U.S. Had no deal for many years which hurt U.S. badly."

The sugar agreement was announced June 6, and it's likely to be formally signed this week. It's intended to prevent Mexico from dumping cheap sugar into the U.S. market.

American sugar refiners complained that Mexico was exporting low-cost refined sugar to the United States and limiting exports of raw sugar that could be refined in the United States.

