June 29, 2017 11:25 AM

Judge: Ex-sheriff facing 5 charges can travel out of state

JAMESTOWN, N.D.

A judge says a former North Dakota sheriff who is facing charges for dealing drugs and bribery should be allowed to travel out of state.

The Minot Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2s5yvI3) that Southeast District Court Judge Daniel Narum made the ruling at a bond hearing for Johnny Zip Lawson on Wednesday.

Lawson is charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, bribery, false reports to law enforcement or other security officials, public servant refusing to perform duty and ingesting a controlled substance.

Wells County State's Attorney Kathleen Murray opposed the motion, saying Lawson was a danger to others, namely witnesses and informants.

Narum ruled that Lawson can travel to South Dakota and Montana with the stipulation that any travel to Montana must be work-related.

