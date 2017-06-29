Judge: Ex-sheriff facing 5 charges can travel out of state

A judge says a former North Dakota sheriff who is facing charges for dealing drugs and bribery should be allowed to travel out of state.
The Minot Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2s5yvI3) that Southeast District Court Judge Daniel Narum made the ruling at a bond hearing for Johnny Zip Lawson on Wednesday.
Lawson is charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, bribery, false reports to law enforcement or other security officials, public servant refusing to perform duty and ingesting a controlled substance.
Wells County State's Attorney Kathleen Murray opposed the motion, saying Lawson was a danger to others, namely witnesses and informants.
Narum ruled that Lawson can travel to South Dakota and Montana with the stipulation that any travel to Montana must be work-related.
Comments