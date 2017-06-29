University of Tulsa's teacher program loses accreditation

State officials have revoked the University of Tulsa's teacher preparation program accreditation after finding unresolved 2-year-old deficiencies.
The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2u2t66g ) reports the Oklahoma Commission on Educational Quality and Accountability revoked the accreditation on Friday. The decision came after a month of reviewing findings from a spring visit by the board of examiners, which evaluates all teacher preparation programs in Oklahoma.
Dan Craig, executive director for the commission, says the university was lacking on two of the six evaluated standards.
The university says it's already starting to address the inadequacies identified during the state accreditation process. It notes it's made changes to its Department of Education, including reorganizing, selecting new leadership and adding staff.
The university is required to notify its affected students about the loss of accreditation within 30 days.
