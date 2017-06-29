More Politics News

June 29, 2017 11:19 AM

Grants aimed at improving courthouse security in Minnesota

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota Supreme Court is providing $1 million to improve security at 57 county courthouses across the state.

The grant money will help counties with a wide range of improvements, including security screening stations, bullet-resistant glass at public service counters and security training for courthouse officials and staff.

Grant awards ranged from $514 to nearly $68,000.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea says the grant initiative is the first time in history that Minnesota has taken a statewide approach to addressing the issue of courthouse security. It's the result of a legislative proposal brought by a statewide coalition of county and justice system partners.

