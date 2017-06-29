Laws target drivers, smokers, hunters, mutilators, scalpers

New state laws going into effect Saturday could impact how Virginians drive, what kind of alcohol they buy, and what they wear when they go hunting.
This year's legislative session lacked any landmark compromises between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Instead, lawmakers focused on adjusting the state budget to give public employees raises, particularly law enforcement officials.
Still, there are new laws going into effect July 1 that could affect Virginians' daily lives in ways big and small. Here's a sampling:
___
DRIVING TOO SLOW IN LEFT LANE
Driving in the left lane on state highways without a good reason could now result in a $100 fine. The bill's sponsor, Del. Israel O'Quinn said he wants to prevent people from driving too slow in the left lanes, which he said endangers law enforcement and spurs road rage.
___
OPIOID CRISIS
The opioid crisis gripping Virginia's neighbors has made its way into the Old Dominion, and lawmakers made addressing the rising number of overdose deaths a priority, passing laws that allow for a needle-exchange program and help new mothers addicted to opioids to more easily get treatment.
___
EVERCLEAR
State-owned liquor stores will now be able to sell a high-proof grain alcohol that is "without distinctive character, aroma, taste or color," which includes the well-known brand Everclear. University officials had voiced concern about binge drinking, but proponents of the law noted that Everclear can be purchased legally in most other states and is often used in cooking.
___
FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
State law now makes it illegal to perform a female genital mutilation, or for a parent or guardian to consent to one for their daughter. Genital mutilation, also known as female circumcision or cutting, has been condemned by the United Nations and outlawed in many parts of the world. But the practice is common for girls in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
___
DRIVER'S LICENSE REVOCATION
Adults convicted of possessing marijuana will no longer automatically have their driver's license suspended for six months, but instead be required to perform 50 hours of community service.
___
BLAZE PINK
Hunters are no longer required to wear blaze orange, but can instead wear blaze pink if they so prefer. The new law is designed to encourage more women to hunt.
___
DOGS AND CATS
Cities and counties can now offer lifetime pet licenses, which cannot cost more than $50.
___
HAIR-REMOVAL REGULATIONS
Laser hair removal will now have to be performed by a medical practitioner or someone trained and supervised by one, unless people do it at home with their own equipment. The law's sponsor said the legislation was prompted by a constituent who said a janitor was removing hair at a spa.
___
SCALPERS' RIGHTS
Del. David Albo, a self-described "metal head," said he brought the Ticket Resale Rights Act after he bought tickets for an Iron Maiden show, then couldn't go and wasn't able to resell them. The law prohibits ticket sellers from using systems that prevents purchasers from lawfully reselling tickets on the internet platform of their choice. It also prohibits individuals from being denied admission because they purchased a secondhand ticket.
