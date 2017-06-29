Workers' comp insurer drops Hawaii pot firms over concerns

Hawaii's largest workers' compensation insurer is canceling insurance policies for seven medical marijuana dispensaries preparing to open this summer.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2un0y6v ) Hawaii Employers' Mutual Insurance Co., citing concerns over criminal liability since the drug is considered illegal by the federal government, notified the affected dispensaries Wednesday its policies will be canceled in 30 days and that premiums would be refunded.
The company say its board of directors unanimously agreed to the decision after two independent legal opinions determined it would have "potential exposure for criminal liability" based on federal law.
HEMIC officials declined to identify the seven companies or how much they will be refunded. HEMIC does not cover Hawaii's eighth marijuana dispensary.
The move could delay the opening of Hawaii's first dispensaries.
Comments