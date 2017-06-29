More Politics News

June 29, 2017 10:18 AM

Assembly Speaker Vos says truck fee could bridge budget deal

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a new fee on heavy trucks could be "one of the potential pieces" leading to passage of a new state budget.

Vos said Thursday that Assembly Republicans are generally supportive of the fee, that could bring in about $250 million over two years and reduce the need to borrow more to pay for roads.

Vos has argued for reducing borrowing and increasing revenue to pay for roads. Gov. Scott Walker has promised to veto a gas tax increase and spoken out against fee increases.

But Walker spoke with Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald about the truck fee idea on Wednesday.

Vos says, "I'm optimistic the Assembly is aligned with Governor Walker" and can pass a budget he will sign.

