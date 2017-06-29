More Politics News

June 29, 2017 10:14 AM

Cuomo declares "state of emergency" in NYC transit system

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's asked the new leader of New York City's troubled public transit system to do a series of urgent reviews of the agency's management and aging infrastructure.

The governor said Thursday that he's also declaring a "state of emergency" in the system.

The city's subways and commuter trains have been plagued by rising delays and unreliable service. Dozens of people were injured when a subway derailed Tuesday.

Cuomo said he's asked Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota (LOH'-tuh) to come up with a reorganization plan in 30 days and an equipment review in 60 days.

He also wants a 90-day review of transit power failures.

Cuomo spoke at a conference for the MTA Genius Transit Challenge, which is seeking innovative solutions for the aging subway system.

