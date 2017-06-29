Shaheen amendment calls for national drinking water study

A provision in the federal defense spending bill added by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen would fund a national health study on emerging drinking water contaminants like those found at the Pease International Tradeport.
Several of the Democratic senator's amendments are included in the latest National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee this week. One would direct the Department of Defense to do a nationwide study on the perfluorinated compounds, such as PFOA, in drinking water.
At Pease, a well found to have high levels of one PFC has been shut down, and the Air Force is designing a groundwater treatment system for the former military base. But the Air Force recently said it would not pay for a health study of water contamination there.
