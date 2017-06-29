Mistrial declared in case involving 5 ex-El Paso educators

A federal judge has declared a mistrial involving five former El Paso school administrators after prosecutors for a third time turned over evidence to defense lawyers well after the trial had already begun.
U.S. District Judge David Briones said the defendants will be retried after declaring the mistrial Wednesday, more than two weeks into the proceedings.
A prosecutor told Briones that she didn't believe the latest records that were withheld were germane to the case.
One of the former administrators had testified earlier that he conspired with other educators to rig test scores and take other illegal steps to meet federal accountability standards.
Authorities allege educators fraudulently boosted test scores, attendance and graduation rates.
Former Superintendent Lorenzo Garcia was previously sentenced to 3½ years in prison for his role in the scandal.
