Modi condemns killings by so-called cow protectors in India

An Indian man holds a banner during a protest against a spate of violent attacks across the country targetting the country's Muslim minority, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Carrying placards that said "not in my name," the protestors on Wednesday decried the silence of India's Hindu rightwing government in the face of the public lynchings and violent attacks on at least a dozen Muslim men and boys since it came to power in 2014. Tsering Topgyal AP Photo