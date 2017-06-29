More Politics News

June 29, 2017 9:19 AM

Bill protecting food delivery drivers heads to governor

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A bill that makes it a felony to attack a food delivery driver is headed to the governor for her signature.

Lawmakers on Wednesday approved the bill, which was prompted by assaults on pizza delivery people in Providence.

If signed by the governor, attacks on delivery drivers would be punishable by up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine, stiffer penalties than an assault charge alone. Punishment would be more severe if a weapon is used that seriously injures the delivery person.

The Providence City Council requested the legislation after more than a dozen robberies last year.

A delivery driver was stabbed and robbed at a Providence apartment complex in December.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos