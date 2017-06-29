More Politics News

June 29, 2017 8:47 AM

Sununu to sign school choice bill aimed at small towns

The Associated Press
CROYDON, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is heading to Croydon to sign a bill that would allow certain New Hampshire school districts to send students to private schools using taxpayer dollars.

The bill affects a handful of small towns that do not operate middle or high schools and instead send their children to schools in neighboring towns. Among them is the town of Croydon, which got in a court battle with the state in 2015 after using public dollars to send some students to a Montessori school.

Sununu says the legislation will ensure that parents and school districts have flexibility to ensure the best path for students. Opponents argued it is part of a trend to cripple public schools.

Sununu plans to sign the bill Thursday afternoon at the Croydon Village School.

