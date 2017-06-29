Governor won't have to testify in sheriff removal case

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford won't have to testify about their communications in the removal case against McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger. But two prosecutors and the governor's attorney will.
The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2spZltZ ) Special Commissioner Karen Klein ruled Burgum and Sanford don't have to give sworn interviews about any behind-the-scenes involvement in the removal proceedings against Schwartzenberger.
But Klein ordered Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel, Governor's Counsel Leslie Oliver and former special prosecutor Bill O'Driscoll to give interviews.
Schwartzenberger's attorney had subpoenaed all of the officials because he believes Burgum's office improperly intervened. Burgum ultimately will judge if Schwartzenberger loses his job.
Schwartzenberger is accused of bullying, retaliation and misusing a county credit card. He's scheduled for trial in September on a misdemeanor charge.
