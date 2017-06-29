Experts: Mexico opposition party targeted by spyware

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2013 file photo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, center, shakes hands with the president of the Lower House, Ricardo Anaya Cortez, prior to delivering his first state-of-the-nation address at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City. On Thursday, June 29 2017, internet watchdog Citizen Lab released a research note saying it had determined that the mobile phones of the PAN party president Ricardo Anaya, its chief spokesman, and the party's leader in the Senate, were all sent text messages containing links to the same malware designed to spy on them. Dario Lopez-Mills, File AP Photo