The Latest: UK sees public interest concern in Sky takeover

Campaigners from the community-based organization Avaaz, wearing a mask of Rupert Murdoch, right, and Prime Minister Theresa May, stage a protest opposite parliament in London, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Britain’s Culture Secretary Karen Bradley is ruling on whether to permit the proposed 11.7 billion pound merge of Sky and Twenty-First Century Fox. Bradley is set to offer her verdict Thursday. The merger would allow Rupert Murdoch to consolidate his power base in British media. Frank Augstein AP Photo