June 29, 2017 6:22 AM

Indianapolis police fatally shoot driver following pursuit

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis police say they've fatally shot a man who fled following a traffic stop.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the 45-year-old man sped away after being pulled over by police about 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Kendale Adams tells reporters that officers chased the vehicle and shot the man after the chase ended.

Adams says the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. He says a 26-year-old woman who was in the vehicle wasn't injured. She was arrested on a narcotics charge. Their names weren't immediately released.

Adams says circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. He says the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave. They weren't injured.

