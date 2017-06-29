More Politics News

June 29, 2017 6:09 AM

Teen bicyclist who ran NYC red light struck, killed by truck

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a 17-year-old bicyclist has died after he ran a red light at a Manhattan intersection and was struck by a truck.

The NYPD says the cyclist was riding northbound on 10th Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood when he was hit by the truck at 55th Street early Thursday morning. Emergency crews rushed the boy to Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven't released the name of the cyclist pending family notification.

The 29-year-old truck driver remained at the scene of the accident while police investigated. Police say he traffic signal was in favor of the truck driver before the fatal collision.

