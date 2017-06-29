More Politics News

June 29, 2017 6:01 AM

China pledges continued assistance to Philippines

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's foreign minister has told his Philippine counterpart that Beijing is ready to provide more aid to the Southeast Asian country as ties between the former antagonists improve.

The relationship has increasingly overshadowed the Philippines' longstanding ties with the United States. Beijing this week donated emergency aid, sniper rifles and other weaponry to help the Philippine military drive out Muslim rebels who overran the southern city of Marawi.

At a news conference Thursday in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the sides would "continue to improve our mutual trust and control our differences so as to maintain the peace and stability of the South China Sea."

The two countries have overlapping territorial claims in the strategic waterbody and feuded bitterly under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino III.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
Is the First Amendment tradition under siege on college campuses? 2:41

Is the First Amendment tradition under siege on college campuses?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos