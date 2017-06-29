Rival sides dive deep on security in Cyprus peace talks

A supporter for peace waves a flag reading in Greek and Turkish "Peace" during a protest with Greek and Turkish Cypriots to call to the rival leaders of the two communities for a peace in the island at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Several hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. Petros Karadjias AP Photo