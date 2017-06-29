FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Two House Democrats want to compel the Air Force to detail how much has been spent on trips that President Donald Trump has made to his Florida estate and other properties that he and his family own.
June 29, 2017 5:16 AM

Congress seizes lead on Trump's promise to rebuild military

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump made rebuilding the U.S. armed forces a signature promise during the presidential campaign. But it's the GOP-controlled Congress that's leading the way by adding tens of billions of dollars to the annual defense policy bill to pay for active-duty troops, combat aircraft, and ships that he didn't request.

The House Armed Services Committee approved its version of a $696 billion bill for 2018 just before midnight Wednesday by a 60-1 vote. Hours earlier, the Senate Armed Services Committee unveiled a $700 billion blueprint to revive a military that lawmakers say is long overdue for an overhaul.

Both committees described Trump's budget request for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 as insufficient after a decade and a half of continuous combat.

