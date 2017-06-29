If GOP can't repeal Obamacare, how can they overhaul taxes?

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Republicans’ struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing another one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities: overhauling America’s tax system. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., delayed a vote on a bill to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama’s health law, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation. “The whole idea is to do health care first because you gain an advantage there to go on and do tax reform,” said Roberts. “We’ve sort of bollixed that up but I’m encouraged.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo