President Donald Trump answers a question about health care during a meeting with the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Susan Walsh AP Photo

June 29, 2017 4:18 AM

GOP ponders whether Trump helps sell health care

By JULIE PACE AP Washington Bureau Chief
WASHINGTON

How should Republicans use their high-profile salesman in the health care debate?

President Donald Trump has a unique ability to command and control attention, and that could be leveraged to bolster public support for Republican efforts and ramp up pressure on wavering senators.

But lawmakers and aides privately worry about Trump's grasp of the bill's principles, and wonder whether his difficulty staying on message can do more harm than good.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote this week after it became clear he couldn't muster enough Republican support to pass the bill and offset unanimous opposition from Democrats. GOP leaders are now hoping to pass a bill in the Senate and reconcile it with an earlier version approved by the House before lawmakers head home in August.

