President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state, and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

June 29, 2017 4:12 AM

Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

By ALAN FRAM and ERICA WERNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is exploring options for salvaging the Republican health care bill. But he's confronting an expanding chorus of GOP critics. And that is deepening the uncertainty over whether the party can keep its promise to repeal President Barack Obama's overhaul.

A day after McConnell, short of votes, unexpectedly abandoned plans to whisk the measure through his chamber this week, fresh GOP critics came forward.

While this week's retreat on a measure McConnell wrote behind closed doors dented his reputation as a consummate legislative dealmaker, no one was counting him out.

