Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leaving Venezuela

An anti-government protester aims a mortar containing a firework in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The last 24 hours in Venezuela have been volatile, beginning with widespread looting in the coastal city of Maracay on Monday night and continued Tuesday with a police helicopter firing on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry while opposition lawmakers scuffled with security forces assigned to protect the National Assembly. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo