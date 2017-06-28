Bill reminding UNC league papers are public records passes

What some legislators call a reminder to University of North Carolina system schools that their correspondence with members of athletic organizations are deemed public records has received final General Assembly approval.
The Senate agreed Wednesday night to a small change to the measure made by the House. The bill heading to Gov. Roy Cooper also applies to other documents associated with the schools' membership in the NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference or other athletic leagues.
At least one bill co-sponsor said the records issue initially surfaced when the ACC and NCAA pulled championships from North Carolina because of the "bathroom bill," known as House Bill 2, which passed last year but has since been repealed.
