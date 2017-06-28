Expanded casino night bill approved by North Carolina Senate

A House measure originally designed to make clear how and where nonprofits can hold casino nights in North Carolina has been expanded in the Senate so employers and trade groups can hold them for workers or members and guests.
The Senate voted Wednesday for the measure, which now includes a provision allowing alcohol sales and drinking where raffles are held.
Sen. Rick Gunn of Burlington says the casino night language is important because current law technically makes games like roulette and blackjack unlawful when betting occurs, even when proceeds benefit charity. And it's also illegal to drink during raffles, which is another common fundraiser.
Some senators opposing the measure criticized the casino night expansion to business and trade groups.
The bill passed 32-15 and now returns to the House.
