More Politics News

June 28, 2017 7:27 PM

Suspicious packages prompts sheriff's office evacuation

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A Florida sheriff's office was evacuated for about 90 minutes after a resident dropped off a suspicious package.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was cleared Wednesday afternoon while the bomb squad responded.

Officials say a wooden box with a cryptic note had been delivered to a woman identified only as a government employee, and the woman brought the box to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Mike Williams says nothing explosive or radioactive was found in the box. He said similar packages have turned up around the country, leading him to believe it may be connected to an internet prank. He added that suspicious packages should be reported and then left alone, not brought to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the evacuation didn't affect city-wide police services.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos