Suspicious packages prompts sheriff's office evacuation

A Florida sheriff's office was evacuated for about 90 minutes after a resident dropped off a suspicious package.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was cleared Wednesday afternoon while the bomb squad responded.
Officials say a wooden box with a cryptic note had been delivered to a woman identified only as a government employee, and the woman brought the box to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Mike Williams says nothing explosive or radioactive was found in the box. He said similar packages have turned up around the country, leading him to believe it may be connected to an internet prank. He added that suspicious packages should be reported and then left alone, not brought to the sheriff's office.
Officials say the evacuation didn't affect city-wide police services.
