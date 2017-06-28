Bridges takes chilled approach in heated political rhetoric

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, Jeff Bridges attends the Global Green USA 14th Annual Pre-Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Bridges has played a president in the movies. But when it comes to critiquing the role of today’s real-life president, the actor is a lot more laid back than dramatic.The Oscar-winning actor supported Hillary Clinton last fall but says he would continue “rooting” for the president “to do the cool thing.” That includes ending child hunger in the United States, which is a topic Bridges spoke about Wednesday at the Western Governors Association in Whitefish, Mont. Photo by Richard Shotwell