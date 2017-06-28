440k Oregonians may lose health care under Obamacare repeal

FILE - In this July 11, 2014, file photo, patient Amanda Thornton, left, of Aloha, Ore., speaks with primary care doctor John Guerreiro at a clinic run by the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Beaverton, Ore. State health officials say 440,000 Oregon residents could lose health care under the U.S. Senate's proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, potentially causing the state's uninsured rate to triple to 15 percent by as early as 2021. Gosia Wozniacka, file AP Photo