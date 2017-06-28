A pedestrian crosses a section of Rodeo Road that will be renamed Obama Boulevard in honor of former President Barack Obama, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council has voted unanimously to name a street for former President Obama. The motion approved 14-0 Wednesday calls for the city engineer to begin the process of renaming several miles of Rodeo Road as Obama Boulevard.
A pedestrian crosses a section of Rodeo Road that will be renamed Obama Boulevard in honor of former President Barack Obama, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council has voted unanimously to name a street for former President Obama. The motion approved 14-0 Wednesday calls for the city engineer to begin the process of renaming several miles of Rodeo Road as Obama Boulevard. Chris Pizzello AP Photo
A pedestrian crosses a section of Rodeo Road that will be renamed Obama Boulevard in honor of former President Barack Obama, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council has voted unanimously to name a street for former President Obama. The motion approved 14-0 Wednesday calls for the city engineer to begin the process of renaming several miles of Rodeo Road as Obama Boulevard. Chris Pizzello AP Photo

More Politics News

June 28, 2017 10:48 PM

Los Angeles council votes to rename street Obama Boulevard

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to name a street for former President Barack Obama.

The motion approved 14-0 calls for the city engineer to begin the process of renaming 3½ miles (5.6 kilometers) of Rodeo Road as Obama Boulevard.

The street is in the district of council President Herb J. Wesson Jr., who recounted how he introduced then-Sen. Obama at his first Los Angeles presidential campaign rally at a Rancho Cienega Park along Rodeo Road in 2007.

He recalled that Obama arrived in a minivan "like a soccer dad" and drew a diverse crowd numbering in the thousands.

In calling for the vote, Wesson said, "We have received support from all over and if there are some concerns ... it's because people wanted a longer street. But what I have said to the people, it's not about the length of the street. It's about the significance of the street. It is about what happened on that street."

The motion noted that the council district is home to "Presidents Row" — boulevards named Washington, Adams and Jefferson.

Wesson is the first African-American to hold the position of Los Angeles City Council president.

Rodeo Road is unrelated to Beverly Hills' famous Rodeo Drive luxury shopping district.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos