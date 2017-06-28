Votes on $35B budget set, but Horizon remains at issue

New Jersey's Democrat-controlled Legislature is scheduled to move forward with voting on Republican Gov. Chris Christie's final budget, but a stalemate over one of the governor's key priorities lingers.
The Assembly and Senate have votes Thursday on a $34.7 million fiscal year 2018 budget. It proposes more than $100 million for school aid, and $25 million apiece for pre-kindergarten and special education programs.
It also funds Democratic priorities, such as an equal opportunity program and security and nonpublic schools.
The sticking point, though, is legislation initially proposed by Christie to overhaul the state's largest health insurer's board, enact transparency legislation and tap into its surplus. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto oppose such efforts.
The Senate has drafted its own version of a bill on Horizon.
