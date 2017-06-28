Faculty ask panel to drop UW president, chancellor language

A faculty group wants lawmakers to remove language from the state budget prohibiting the University of Wisconsin System regents from imposing strict qualifications for top administrative positions.
The Legislature's budget committee added budget provisions in May blocking regents from adopting policies requiring them to consider only faculty or people with tenure or terminal degrees for system president, chancellor and vice chancellor positions.
The regents currently don't have such a policy. UW-Madison requires its chancellor and vice chancellor to hold a tenured faculty position.
UW-Madison faculty group PROFS sent the budget committee co-chairs a letter Tuesday asking them to remove the language. The group said faculty, tenure and degree requirements attract top applicants and the prohibition should be debated on its own.
The co-chairs' aides didn't immediately respond to an email.
