More Politics News

June 28, 2017 4:40 PM

Faculty ask panel to drop UW president, chancellor language

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A faculty group wants lawmakers to remove language from the state budget prohibiting the University of Wisconsin System regents from imposing strict qualifications for top administrative positions.

The Legislature's budget committee added budget provisions in May blocking regents from adopting policies requiring them to consider only faculty or people with tenure or terminal degrees for system president, chancellor and vice chancellor positions.

The regents currently don't have such a policy. UW-Madison requires its chancellor and vice chancellor to hold a tenured faculty position.

UW-Madison faculty group PROFS sent the budget committee co-chairs a letter Tuesday asking them to remove the language. The group said faculty, tenure and degree requirements attract top applicants and the prohibition should be debated on its own.

The co-chairs' aides didn't immediately respond to an email.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos