June 28, 2017 4:38 PM

Try as it may, Trump administration can't avoid Qatar crisis

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

It's the geopolitical crisis that the Trump administration just can't quit.

Even as the White House declares Qatar's rift with its Arab neighbors "a family issue" they should resolve themselves, top diplomats from the feuding countries are converging on Washington this week. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been shuttling between meetings, dragged further into the conflict as each side tries to enlist U.S. support.

Now in its third week, the Persian Gulf crisis has emerged as a major trial for President Donald Trump. His "America First" doctrine holds that the U.S. no longer owns problems far from its shores.

For Saudi Arabia and others elated by Trump's tough talk about fighting terrorism and opposing Iranian influence, it's been an opportunity to test just how far he'll go.

