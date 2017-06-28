Fed approves dividend, buyback plans of all 34 biggest banks

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, commuters walk by a Wells Fargo ATM location at New York's Penn Station. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, the Federal Reserve gave the green light to all 34 of the biggest banks in the U.S. to raise their dividends and buy back shares, judging their financial foundations sturdy enough to withstand a major economic downturn. Those allowed to raise dividends or repurchase shares include the four biggest U.S. banks: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Swayne B. Hall, File AP Photo