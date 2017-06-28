Fowler is top draw at Quicken Loans event in Woods' absence

FILE - In this May 16, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods pauses during a Quicken Loans National golf tournament media availability on the 10th tee at Congressional Country Club, in Bethesda, Md. Tiger Woods' absence from golf isn't just being felt on the course. The Quicken Loans National, which he usually hosts but will be without him this year as he's being treated at a clinic for his use of prescription drugs, is doing its best to press on without him, but the buzz around the event has faded. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo