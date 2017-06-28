Appeals court ruling opens door to Ohio resuming executions

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. Ohio moved a step closer to resuming executions as the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled in the state's favor Wednesday, June 28, 2017, reversing a judge's order that delayed three executions after he declared the state's lethal injection process unconstitutional.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)