Alternative funding planned for Kansas City arts campus

University of Missouri System officials will seek alternative funding for a $96 million arts campus in downtown Kansas City out of concern that Gov. Eric Greitens won't sign a bill authorizing state funding to help with the project.
The Missouri Board of Curators and System President Mun Choi said in a news release Wednesday that details of the alternative funding for the campus, along with the $2 million operating costs for the University of Missouri-Kansas City's downtown arts campus, will be presented at the curators' meeting in September.
"This approach will allow construction to begin sooner and save money by avoiding construction cost inflation on a project that will benefit the students of UMKC, the people of Kansas City and the state of Missouri," Choi said.
The Legislature approved a bill this spring that would allow the state to issue up to $48 million in bonds to support the arts campus. However, the bill awaits a decision by Greitens, who has until July 14 to sign the bill. The governor hasn't taken a public position on the funding, and he didn't include the funding in his proposed budget.
Supporters of the project are concerned that a veto by the governor would damage efforts to raise the other $48 million from private sources. Julia Irene Kauffman has already pledged $20 million to the campus, which would be built near the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The city of Kansas City also has pledged $7 million for the project.
"The Downtown Arts Campus will be a critical element of our performing arts community. It needs to happen," Kauffman said in the news release. "That's why I have supported it, and that's why I am so grateful to Chancellor Morton and President Choi for taking this bold step to make it a reality."
Supporters argue that the arts campus could stimulate economic development while attracting more cultural activities and creative students to Missouri. Kansas City Sen. Jason Holsman has said the university hoped to create the "Julliard of the west."
During debate on the issue, some lawmakers raised concerns about the cost amid the state's budget constraints and questioned the value of more students studying the arts.
