Pennsylvania's animal cruelty law gets survivor's paw print

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty and neglect in Pennsylvania, and so has Libre, the Boston terrier puppy found emaciated and diseased last year at a Lancaster County animal breeding operation.
Wolf signed the bill in front of a crowd Wednesday on the state Capitol lawn before helping dip Libre's paw in ink and stamping it on the bill.
Kristen Tullo of the Humane Society of the United States calls it Pennsylvania's most comprehensive animal protection package in state history.
It would establish violations up to a felony for intentionally torturing an animal or for neglect or abuse that causes it severe injury or death. Animal abuse is currently a felony limited situations. Also, dog owners could be punished for tethering under certain situations.
It takes effect in two months.
