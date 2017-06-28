More Politics News

June 28, 2017 3:08 PM

Judge tosses suit claiming excessive force in traffic stop

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by a Utah woman who says a state trooper ripped her from her car during an early-morning stop on a dark side street.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells said in the ruling that Trooper Owen Horne didn't use excessive force in removing her after she refused to leave on her own.

Kara Lynn Castaldo said she was injured and sought at least $100,000 in damages. She said she didn't get out because she was nervous about exiting without a clear explanation as she drove home from her bartending job in 2015.

The Utah Highway Patrol had said Horne smelled alcohol after pulling her over for a broken taillight and had to check for intoxication.

Castaldo's lawyer Robert Sykes couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

