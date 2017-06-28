More Politics News

June 28, 2017 3:02 PM

LGBT group at Justice Department honors transgender teen

By SADIE GURMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A transgender teen who sued to be able to use the boys' bathroom has been honored by an organization of LGBT Justice Department employees.

The case had been destined for the Supreme Court, which decided not to hear it after the Trump administration reversed an Obama-era directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms.

DOJ Pride, an organization of LGBT Justice Department employees, on Wednesday recognized Gavin Grimm's contributions to the LGBT community. Grimm sued the board of his eastern Virginia high school for the right to use the boy's bathroom.

Grimm told The Associated Press the award was "beautifully symbolic of the fact that there are still people working for equality in every corner of the world."

