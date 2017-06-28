Intel report: Kremlin sees US urging regime change in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listen to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting with graduates of military and police academies in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Putin has pledged to continue efforts to beef up the Russian military and law-enforcement agencies. At left, Chief of presidential administration Anton Vayno. Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Alexei Druzhinin