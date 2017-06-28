More Politics News

June 28, 2017 2:56 PM

Boston police officer charged with lying to fly armed

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A Boston police detective has been charged with lying to federal officials so he could fly armed on personal trips and allow a friend to avoid going through airport security.

Sgt. Det. Bruce Smith was charged Wednesday with making false statements to the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. He was also charged with unlawfully entering a secure airport area with the intent to evade security requirements.

Prosecutors allege that from 2011 to 2017, Smith violated federal law when he flew armed on approximately 28 trips leaving from Boston's Logan International Airport even though he was not on official police business.

Smith was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It couldn't immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Smith has worked for the Boston Police Department since 1989.     

