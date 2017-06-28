Mississippi county considers tax for air ambulance coverage

A Mississippi county is considering a $500,000 tax hike to fund air ambulance coverage.
The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports Pike County supervisors received a second invitation from the Southeast Mississippi Air Ambulance District to join the nine-county district on Thursday. Pike County supervisors took no action on the same pitch from August 2016.
SEMAAD contracts with Med Trans to provide air ambulance service to the district. The district has four helicopters with sites at McComb, Hattiesburg, Gulfport and the north shore of New Orleans.
District board member Chuck Carter says by joining the district every Pike County citizen gets SEMAAD coverage. However, participating residents may pay extra for nationwide coverage and out-of-network helicopter pick-ups.
