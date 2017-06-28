Lawsuit challenges Seattle campaign-contribution vouchers

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015 file photo, Alan Durning, author of an initiative passed by Seattle voters that created the nation's first voucher system for campaign contributions, poses for a photo in his office in Seattle while holding an artist's depiction of a possible design for the vouchers. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, is challenging the voucher system for publicly financing political campaigns. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo