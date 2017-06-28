FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015 file photo, Alan Durning, author of an initiative passed by Seattle voters that created the nation's first voucher system for campaign contributions, poses for a photo in his office in Seattle while holding an artist's depiction of a possible design for the vouchers. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, is challenging the voucher system for publicly financing political campaigns.
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015 file photo, Alan Durning, author of an initiative passed by Seattle voters that created the nation's first voucher system for campaign contributions, poses for a photo in his office in Seattle while holding an artist's depiction of a possible design for the vouchers. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, is challenging the voucher system for publicly financing political campaigns. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015 file photo, Alan Durning, author of an initiative passed by Seattle voters that created the nation's first voucher system for campaign contributions, poses for a photo in his office in Seattle while holding an artist's depiction of a possible design for the vouchers. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017, is challenging the voucher system for publicly financing political campaigns. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo

More Politics News

June 28, 2017 1:32 PM

Lawsuit challenges Seattle campaign-contribution vouchers

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
SEATTLE

A new lawsuit is challenging Seattle's first-in-the-nation voucher system for publicly financing political campaigns.

The libertarian-leaning law firm Pacific Legal Foundation is suing the city over its new "democracy voucher" program, which was passed by voters in 2015 and is being used for the first time in this year's City Council races.

Under the program, Seattle's voters decided to tax themselves $3 million a year in exchange for four $25 vouchers that they can sign over to candidates. Supporters say it's a novel way to counter the effect of big money in politics and to help lesser-known candidates communicate their views.

But the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday says it forces people to pay taxes to support candidates they don't necessarily agree with — in violation of their free-speech rights.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos