June 28, 2017 1:13 PM

Dem want Pentagon to give breakdown of Trump's travel costs

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two House Democrats want to require the Air Force to detail how much has been spent on trips President Donald Trump has made to his Florida estate and other properties that he and his family own.

Arizona Reps. Tom O'Halleran and Ruben Gallego plan to introduce an amendment Wednesday to the annual defense policy bill that would require the Air Force to regularly submit presidential travel expense reports to Congress. Each report would include "costs incurred" for travel to a property owned or operated by Trump or his immediate family.

As president, Trump flies on Air Force One. He's accompanied by staff members and military aides.

The Armed Services Committee was crafting the defense bill Wednesday. The president visited Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach resort, on seven weekends this winter.

