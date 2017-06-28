Bureau of Land Management buys land near Utah national trail

The Bureau of Land Management has acquired 231 acres (935,000 square meters) from a private property owner near the Gooseberry Mesa National Recreation Trail.
The bureau's St. George field office manager Brian Tritle says the land was purchased from Quarter Circle 2 Ranch for $600,000. It runs along a popular mountain biking area located a few miles southwest of Zion National Park.
The bureau hopes to enhance the outdoor recreation experience for visitors and provide economic growth for the tourism-based economy in Washington County.
The property already had been used for public access with a road traversing it. But the purchase enables the bureau to add to the trail network connected with the Gooseberry Mesa National Recreation Trail and upgrade the road serving the White Trailhead.
Comments