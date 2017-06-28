More Politics News

June 28, 2017 1:09 PM

Fort Madison school bond measure falls short of passage

The Associated Press
FORT MADISON, Iowa

A Fort Dodge bond measure that would have provided $27 million for a new elementary school and a softball and baseball field has fallen short of passage.

A little more than 55 percent of voters in the Fort Madison Community School District approved the measure Tuesday, far short of the 60 percent plus 1 required for passage.

Turnout was around 25 percent. A bond measure failed in December as well.

Superintendent Erin Slater says the school board will have to review the result and gather ideas before deciding whether to make a third attempt at securing voter approval of a bond measure.

