Fort Madison school bond measure falls short of passage

A Fort Dodge bond measure that would have provided $27 million for a new elementary school and a softball and baseball field has fallen short of passage.
A little more than 55 percent of voters in the Fort Madison Community School District approved the measure Tuesday, far short of the 60 percent plus 1 required for passage.
Turnout was around 25 percent. A bond measure failed in December as well.
Superintendent Erin Slater says the school board will have to review the result and gather ideas before deciding whether to make a third attempt at securing voter approval of a bond measure.
