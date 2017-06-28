The Latest: Actor says Venezuelan pilot unhappy over crisis

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shout slogans against opposition lawmakers as Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard soldiers dressed in riot gear line up inside the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Opposition lawmakers got into fisticuffs with national guardsmen as they tried to enter the National Assembly. In a video circulating on social media, the commander of a national guard unit protecting the legislature aggressively shoved congress president Julio Borges as he was walking away from a heated discussion. Fernando Llano AP Photo