More Politics News

June 28, 2017 12:11 PM

Aides say Hawaii senator's surgery successful

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Aides to Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is being treated for kidney cancer, say surgery to remove a lesion on her rib went well.

The surgery was Tuesday. Aides tweeted on her account late Tuesday, "Sen. Hirono is in the recovery room after a successful surgery. Mahalo for your well wishes."

Hirono announced in May that she was being treated for kidney cancer. She said on the Senate floor Monday night that she was undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Hirono was critical of the Senate GOP health care bill, saying "it's as bad as we thought."

Hirono, 69, is in her first term as senator after serving three terms in the House.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos